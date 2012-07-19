LONDON NYSE Euronext NYX.N, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) less than six months ago, will consider smaller deals to help deliver $1 billion of tech revenues within three years.

NYSE, like rivals the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse, is keen to move into new areas such as systems and clearing to offset a slump in trading that has hit earnings on its main markets.

To this end, the transatlantic exchange has set itself the goal of making more than $1 billion from its technology unit alone by 2015, an ambitious growth target given the business brought in $490 million last year.

"We will continue to expand our technology capabilities either by organic development or targeted acquisitions where needed," Dominique Cerutti, president and deputy chief executive of NYSE Euronext told Reuters on Thursday.

NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse were forced to drop their mega-merger in February after European Union anti-trust authorities blocked the deal citing fears the enlarged group would dominate futures trading.

"NYSE Euronext feels consolidation among exchanges makes sense but there are major barriers to these deals," Cerutti said.

"Consolidation, however, will continue at a smaller scale through regional deals or strategic transactions to consolidate asset classes."

Cerutti said the exchange group was not looking at any deals and hinted any future transactions would be designed to boost the group's technology capabilities. He pointed to a deal NYSE struck in February when it paid an undisclosed sum for a quarter of high-speed trading system vendor Fixnetix.

NYSE's plan to boost technology revenue would be consistent with moves by rivals keen to counter slower trading by investing in other areas.

Research published on Monday by Berenberg Bank suggested key trading metrics fell 6 percent year-on-year in June and were down 8 percent year-to-date.

The LSE posted a 15 percent drop in markets income on Wednesday but still managed to hit revenue forecasts thanks to the FTSE index unit the exchange acquired late last year.

British broker ICAP IAP.L last week blamed a slowdown in trading activity for a 9 percent drop in first-quarter revenue.

"The sluggish global economy and euro zone crisis are inevitably leading to reduced trading volumes despite some active days," ICAP CEO Michael Spencer said at the time.

(Editing by Dan Lalor)