NYSE Euronext NYX.N and IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) are in talks about a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

IntercontinentalExchange had jointly bid with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) to break up the NYSE, but that bid failed.

Shares of NYSE Euronext and IntercontinentalExchange jumped in after-hours trading following the report.

