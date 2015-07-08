GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
WASHINGTON U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Wednesday the agency was in contact with the New York Stock Exchange and "closely monitoring the situation."
The NYSE Group, which includes the New York Stock Exchange, suspended trading in all securities due to technical difficulties, the unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) said. The stocks continue to trade through other venues while the situation is being addressed, White said in a statement.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.