GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday there is no indication of malicious actors involved in the technical difficulties experienced at the New York Stock Exchange.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that the stock exchange has an effective information-sharing relationship with the federal government.
Earnest said President Barack Obama will continue to be updated on the situation.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.