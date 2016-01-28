Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS.N) launched a stock offering to partly fund a reduced 2016 capital budget, at a time when oil producers are seeing their cash flows shrink due to a steep plunge in crude oil prices.

The company said on Thursday it would sell 34 million shares to raise $160 million, excluding underwriter discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses.

At Wednesday's close of $5.32, the offering would have raised $180.9 million, implying a discount.

Oasis Petroleum's shares fell as much as 15 percent to a low of $4.55, as investors focused on the offering's dilutive effect.

Assuming that underwriters exercise their option to purchase an additional 5.1 million shares, the offering increases Oasis' share count by about 28 percent.

Proceeds from the offering were "unlikely to justify this sort of dilution," analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey wrote in a note.

Still, the offering is an indication that some U.S. shale oil producers can tap the capital markets even as highly indebted ones struggle to survive.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) earlier this month raised an unexpected $1.4 billion through a stock offering.

"This move allows (Oasis') management to fund its 2016 outspend, defer seeking alternative financing for its Wild Basin project to better days, and improves its leverage metrics and liquidity, providing cushion should oil prices remain depressed," Topeka Capital analyst Gabriele Sorbara said in a note.

Oasis, which on Thursday cut its 2016 capex estimate by as much as 30 percent, said its development projects in the Wild Basin portion of North Dakota's Bakken shale formation may be contingent upon securing external funding.

The company's plans for the area include crude oil gathering lines, saltwater distribution lines and a gas processing plant.

Oasis plans to spend $385 million-$435 million in 2016 and produce 46,000-50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 50,477 boepd last year.

The company, like Pioneer, has extensive hedges that have helped it keep drilling rigs running and avoid paying some expensive breakup fees that are routine across the industry.

About 60 percent of Oasis's oil output has been hedged at an average price of $53.36, the company said.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had more than halved over the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)