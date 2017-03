U.S. President Barack Obama answers a question at a joint news conference with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (not pictured) at the Union Building in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

PRETORIA The United States' foremost foreign policy concern was managing the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday.

There are 62,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Obama told a news conference in South Africa that "properly managing" their exit was a priority.

