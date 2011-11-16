U.S. President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard participate in a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CANBERRA President Barack Obama vowed on Thursday that budget cuts would not thwart plans for a wider U.S. military role in Asia and declared during a trip to the region that America was "here to stay" as a Pacific power.

Nervous about China's growing clout, U.S. allies such as Japan and South Korea have sought assurances from the United States that it would be a strong counterweight in the region.

Obama, during a two-day stop in Canberra, used a speech to the Australian Parliament to allay concerns that intensifying pressure in Washington to cut the budget deficit would lead to a weakened U.S. footprint in Asia.

"As the United States puts our fiscal house in order, we are reducing our spending. And yes, after a decade of extraordinary growth in our military budgets -- and as we definitively end the war in Iraq, and begin to wind down the war in Afghanistan -- we will make some reductions in defense spending," Obama said in prepared remarks.

But he added that "reductions in U.S. defense spending will not -- I repeat, will not -- come at the expense of the Asia Pacific."

The Canberra visit fell midway through Obama's nine-day Asia-Pacific tour that takes him next to Bali, where he will seek to underscore a focus on Asia by becoming the first U.S. president to participate in the East Asia Summit, a diplomatic bloc that admitted the United States and Russia this year.

He flew to Australia from Hawaii, where he hosted an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that focused on bolstering trade and economic ties within the region.

On the military side, Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on Wednesday announced plans to have 2,500 U.S. Marines operate out of a de facto base in northern Australia.

Obama was to discuss those plans later on Thursday in a visit to the Australian port city of Darwin, only 820 kms (500 miles) from Indonesia.

'TOP PRIORITY'

In his speech to the Australian Parliament, Obama said he had called for a review of America's national security priorities that could guide spending and budget decisions.

"Here is what this region must know: As we end today's wars, I have directed my national security team to make our presence and missions in the Asia Pacific a top priority," Obama said.

"Our enduring interests in the region demand our enduring presence in this region. The United States is a Pacific power, and we are here to stay," he added.

The U.S. deployment to Australia, the largest since World War Two, will start next year with a company of 200-250 marines in Darwin. A total of 2,500 U.S. troops would eventually rotate through. The United States will bring in ships, aircraft and vehicles, as well as increase military training.

In Darwin, Obama and Gillard will salute the 60-year U.S.-Australian alliance by laying a wreath at a memorial for the USS Peary, a U.S. destroyer that was sunk by the Japanese during World Ward Two.

The winding down of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq has opened the door to greater U.S. attention to simmering tension over the South China Sea, a shipping lane for more than $5 trillion in annual trade that the United States wants to keep open.

White House aide Ben Rhodes said the United States was sending a signal "that we're going to continue to play the role of underpinning security in this part of the region."

"Part of that context is a rising China," he said.

But Obama and his aides have stressed the United States was not seeking to isolate China or ratchet up tensions.

"The notion that we fear China is mistaken. The notion that we are looking to exclude China is mistaken," Obama told a news conference on Wednesday. "We welcome a rising, peaceful China."

In reaction to the announcement about the U.S.-Australian military partnership, China questioned whether strengthening military alliances would help the region when economic woes put a premium on cooperation. (Additional James Grubel in Canberra and Michael Perry in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast)