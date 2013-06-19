U.S. Navy guided-missile frigate USS Vandegrift (background) and a Russian diesel submarine take part in a naval parade at the harbour of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok in this July 25, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev/FIles

USS Florida launches a Tomahawk cruise missile during Giant Shadow in the waters off the coast of the Bahamas in this file photograph taken in 2003 and released to Reuters on March 19, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo/Handout/Files

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) speaks with German President Joachim Gauck at the start of their meeting in Schloss Bellevue Presidential Palace in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Michael/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama greets children as he walks with his German counterpart Joachim Gauck (R) at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama embraces German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN President Barack Obama wants to reduce deployed nuclear weapons by up to a third and revive negotiations with Russia to "move beyond Cold War nuclear postures", he said in a speech on Wednesday in Berlin.

"After a comprehensive review I have determined that we can ensure the security of America and our allies, and maintain a strong and credible strategic deterrent, while reducing our deployed strategic nuclear weapons by up to one third," he said.

"I intend to seek negotiated cuts with Russia to move beyond Cold War nuclear postures," Obama said, speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate which once stood alongside the wall that divided communist East Berlin and the capitalist West.

