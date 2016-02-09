President Barack Obama on Tuesday unveiled his budget proposal for fiscal year 2017, his final year in office.

But since the Republican-controlled Congress controls the purse strings, much of Obama's plan likely will be shelved and so it is primarily a political document.

The following are some of Obama's proposals:

PENTAGON

The Pentagon asked for $7.5 billion to fight Islamic State, up 50 percent from the amount received in the previous year's budget, and wants a fourfold increase for military training and exercises in Europe to support NATO allies.

CYBER SECURITY

Citing online threats as a top concern, Obama sought $19 billion to boost cyber security across the U.S. government, a $5 billion increase over the current fiscal year.

TAX ON OIL

In a long-shot bid to raise $20 billion to expand transit systems and research self-driving cars, Obama proposed a $10.25-a-barrel tax on crude oil.

RENEWABLE ENERGY FUNDING

Obama sought a 20 percent boost for renewable energy research funding to a total of $7.7 billion.

TAX CREDIT FOR BUSINESSES WORKING WITH COLLEGES

Obama proposed a tax credit for businesses that invest in community college programs and then hire their graduates.

ZIKA VIRUS RESPONSE

The White House asked for $1.8 billion in emergency funding. Some Republicans argue Obama might have enough in existing funds for now.

FINANCIAL REGULATORS

Obama sought an 11 percent hike in funding for the Securities and Exchange Commission to $1.8 billion, and 32 percent increase for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to $330 million.

OPIOID ADDICTION TREATMENT

Obama asked for $1 billion to fund a two-year effort to expand treatment for people addicted to heroin and prescription painkillers.

POVERTY AID

Obama proposed $12.2 billion over 10 years to supplement food stamps for poor families when school meal programs are closed in the summer and a $15 million pilot program to help poor families move to better neighborhoods, among other aid.

EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT

The earned income tax credit for low-income taxpayers would be doubled to a maximum of about $1,022 a year. It would be expanded to cover workers with earnings up to 150 percent of the poverty line and to cover single workers ages 21-24.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

The budget includes three years of federal funding to states that passed up an earlier offer to expand Medicaid healthcare coverage for low-income people.

TWEAK TO "CADILLAC TAX"

Obama proposed changes to certain high-cost health insurance plans.

JOBS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

The White House asked for $5.5 billion in incentives for businesses that hire young people and setting aside $200 million for youth from a $2 billion apprenticeship fund.

COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION

Obama proposed $4 billion for states and $100 million for school districts to expand computer science in schools.

CANCER RESEARCH

The White House sought $755 million for Vice President Joe Biden's "moonshot" effort to find new cancer treatments.

MENTAL HEALTHCARE

Obama proposed $500 million for a two-year initiative to boost access to mental healthcare as part of his push to address gun violence.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORMS

As part of criminal justice system reforms, Obama asked for $24 million to review the use of restrictive housing, or solitary confinement, and expand mental health programs.

RETIREMENT SAVINGS

Obama proposed tax credits for small businesses offering 401(k) plans or expanding access to retirement savings programs, while setting aside $6.5 million for some states to explore state-based programs.

PAY RAISE FOR FEDERAL WORKERS

Military and civilian federal personnel would see a 1.6 percent pay increase.

BUREAU OF ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES (ATF)

Obama asked for funding to hire 200 new ATF staff to enforce gun laws.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Ayesha Rascoe, Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bill Trott and Chizu Nomiyama)