WASHINGTON U.S. Senator John McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, took immediate issue on Tuesday with President Barack Obama's budget request, saying it would leave the Defense Department with at least $17 billion less than it said it needed and planned for this year.

"While the Committee will closely review the President’s defense budget request, it is already clear that this request is inadequate to address the national security threats we face and the growing demands they impose on our men and women in uniform," McCain said in a statement.

