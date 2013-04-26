WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet on Friday with a group of U.S. business executives whose companies have a major presence in Mexico and Central America, the White House said on Thursday.
Obama departs for a trip to Mexico and Costa Rica next week.
Here is the list of business leaders expected to meet with him at the White House:
John Bilbrey, chief executive, Hershey Co
Franklin Chang Díaz, president, Ad Astra Rocket Company
Andres Gluski, chief executive, AES Corp
Robert A. McDonald, chief executive, Procter & Gamble Co
Manuel Medina-Mora, co-president, Citigroup and chairman, Banamex
Luis Alberto Moreno, president, Inter-American Development Bank
J. Miles Reiter, chief executive, Driscoll's
Mark Snell, president, Sempra Energy
David Starling, chief executive, Kansas City Southern
Patricia Woertz, chief executive, Archer Daniels Midland
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Simao)