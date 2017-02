U.S. President Barack Obama talks about military veterans entering the workforce while at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday that President Barack Obama's statement to reporters about the economy would be delayed by half an hour to 1:30 p.m. EDT.

U.S. stocks tumbled after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the country's top-tier AAA credit rating on Friday. Obama was expected to address that in his remarks.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason)