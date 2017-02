U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to the press, while seated next to Georgia's President Mikheil Saakashvili (not pictured), at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Monday that the economy appeared to be "picking up."

Obama spoke about the health of the economy during an interview with YouTube and Google+.

