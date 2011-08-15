DECORAH, Iowa President Barack Obama on Monday said he would put forward a specific plan to boost the U.S. economy when Congress returns in September.

"I'll be putting forward when they come back in September a very specific plan to boost the economy, to create jobs and to control our deficit. And my attitude is -- get it done," Obama said in Iowa on the first day of a three-day bus tour through the Midwest.

(Writing by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Anthony Boadle)