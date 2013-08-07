U.S. President Barack Obama smiles while the audience sings ''Happy Birthday'' to him before he speaks about home ownership at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

LOS ANGELES President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he would push to have a broad package of housing reform measures passed through Congress by the end of the year.

Obama made his remarks during an interview with housing website Zillow.

The president announced a series of housing proposals on Tuesday that would include winding down mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

He said he would advocate for his proposals once lawmakers returned to Washington in September.

