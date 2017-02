President Barack Obama makes a statement on the Republican obstruction of Richard Cordray's nomination to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), from the briefing room of the White House in Washington December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States was considering all options on Iran and would work with allies, including Israel, to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

On Iran, Obama said: "No options off the table means I'm considering all options."