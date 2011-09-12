WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's proposal to pay for his job-creation plan with tax increases on the wealthy is not in keeping with a bipartisan path he was seeking, a spokesman for Republican House Speaker John Boehner said on Monday.

"We remain eager to work together on ways to support job growth, but this proposal doesn't appear to have been offered in that bipartisan spirit," said Boehner spokesman Michael Steel. Boehner is the top Republican.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Sandra Maler)