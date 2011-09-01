U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about a clean extension of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization which expires in mid-September in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will address a joint session of Congress on September 8 instead of September 7 to unveil proposals to create new jobs, bowing to objections from Republicans, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama had requested originally to address Congress on the same night as Republican presidential candidates are holding a televised debate.

"The president is focused on the urgent need to create jobs and grow our economy, so he welcomes the opportunity to address a joint session of Congress on Thursday, September 8th and challenge our nation's leaders to start focusing 100% of their attention on doing whatever they can to help the American people," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Anthony Boadle)