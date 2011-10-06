WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday he is "comfortable with" the millionaire's surtax being debated in the Senate as one of the ways to pay for his $447 billion plan to create jobs

Obama said his administration will "always be open to a variety of ways to pay for it," when asked by reporters about the surtax.

"The approach that the Senate is taking I'm comfortable with. In order to deal with the jobs bill, we're still going to have to reform the tax code to make sure that we're closing loopholes," said Obama, whose re-election chances in 2012 depend on cutting high unemployment and firing up the economy.