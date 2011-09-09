President Barack Obama has proposed a $447 billion package of tax cuts and spending measures aimed at reviving a stalled economy and spurring hiring.

Here are some of the key elements of his American Jobs Act:

EMPLOYEE PAYROLL TAX HOLIDAY

Obama is proposing a $175 billion one-year extension and expansion of the employee payroll tax holiday that would halve that tax rate to 3.1 percent in 2012.

According to analysts at Bank of America, this extension would increase 2012 GDP by about 0.25 percent versus current levels.

Politically, it may be difficult for Republicans to resist this proposal that puts extra cash into workers' paychecks. House of Representatives Republican leader Eric Cantor has suggested he could support expanding a payroll tax cut that passed Congress last year.

EMPLOYER PAYROLL TAX HOLIDAY

Obama is seeking $65 billion to encourage small businesses to hire more workers. This includes halving employer payroll taxes to 3.1 percent for the first $5 million of a company's wage bill in 2012, which the administration says will reach 98 percent of small businesses. He also wants a complete payroll tax holiday for increasing the size of the payroll by up to $50 million above the prior year, either by hiring new workers or raising the salaries of the existing labor force.

Although critics doubt this proposal encourages businesses to hire staff beyond what they already planned, it stands a good chance of being part of any package that would emerge from Congress. Cantor has said Republicans could move quickly on specific items such as tax relief for small businesses.

HOUSING

Obama wants to broaden homeowner access to mortgage refinancing and help the battered housing market by allowing households to take advantage of ultra-low borrowing costs that would help them put their finances on a sounder footing.

Administration officials say he hopes to push forward with a plan in the next few weeks.

Obama does not need congressional approval for this plan. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator has the final say in developing a new refinancing program.

On Friday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it was reviewing plans to make it easier for borrowers wanting to refinance, but it is not known when the changes will be made.

Even if the agency is able to remove some of the roadblocks, such as the high upfront costs, the administration and the regulator will not be pushing for universal refinancings. Therefore, the new program will have little or no impact on the wider economy or the health of the housing market.

EXTENDING 100 PERCENT COMPANY EXPENSING INTO 2012

At a cost of $5 billion, Obama wants to extend a 100 percent expensing tax break for companies, allowing them to immediately take a tax deduction for investment in new plant and equipment.

This is a popular item among Republicans and Democrats.

$85 BILLION IN AID FOR STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

-- $35 billion to keep teachers, firefighters and police officers in their jobs, of which $30 billion would go to schools and $5 billion to police and firefighters.

-- $30 billion to modernize schools and community colleges.

-- $15 billion to rehabilitate and refurbish vacant and foreclosed homes.

-- $5 billion to help low-income youths and adult workers, supporting summer and year-round jobs for young people and support subsidized work for unemployed low-income workers.

This kind of spending could have trouble passing the Republican-led House.

ROAD, RAIL AND AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING

Obama seeks $50 billion to invest in highways, transit, rail and aviation, including upgrading U.S. airports and supporting Nextgen Air Traffic modernization.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said the spending increases have a "large bang for the buck" when there are so many unemployed construction workers.

Pressure from cash-starved states could move Congress to act on this proposal.

INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

Obama wants $10 billion to capitalize an infrastructure bank to leverage private and public infrastructure investment "without earmarks or traditional influence," the White House says.

This idea will have trouble among House Republicans who oppose creating a new taxpayer-backed bureaucracy to finance roads and bridges. They may be more willing to accept direct payments to states.

EXTENDING UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE, BRIDGE TO WORK

-- $49 billion for a one-year extension of long-term unemployment benefits that would otherwise expire, which the White House says prevents 6 million jobless Americans from losing benefits. It includes reforms to the jobless aid system and a "bridge to work" program to help get unemployed people back to work.

-- $8 billion for tax credits for long-term unemployed.

Extending long-term unemployment assistance is sure to meet resistance from Republicans, who say it discourages the unemployed from seeking available jobs.

According to Zandi, Obama's jobs proposal would add 2 percentage points to 2012 GDP, add 1.9 million jobs and cut the unemployment rate by a percentage point.

(Compiled by Alister Bull, Jeff Mason, Laura MacInnis and Caren Bohan in Washington; editing by Mohammad Zargham)