WASHINGTON President Barack Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.

Obama, whose 2012 reelection depends on his ability to bring down the 9.1 percent unemployment rate, proposed extending unemployment insurance at a cost of $49 billion, modernizing schools for $30 billion and investing in transportation infrastructure projects for $50 billion.

But the bulk of his proposal was made up of $240 billion in tax relief by cutting payroll taxes for employees in half next year and trimming employer payroll taxes as well.

Senior administration officials laid out the specifics of Obama's proposal ahead of his speech to lawmakers.

