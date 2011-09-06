Trump tax talk spurs bond change ideas
By Davide Scigliuzzo, Natalie Harrison and Shankar Ramakrishnan
WASHINGTON The jobs package that President Barack Obama will unveil this week will have a "direct, quick and positive impact" on the economy and job creation, the White House said on Tuesday.
"We need to do things that will have a direct impact in the short-term to grow the economy and create jobs and the president will put forward proposals that will do just that," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.
Obama will present his jobs plan to a joint session of Congress on Thursday evening.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Beech)
By Davide Scigliuzzo, Natalie Harrison and Shankar Ramakrishnan
WASHINGTON The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump, noting that he had long complained that China's currency was undervalued, on Friday predicted that "a level playing field" in terms of trade would be reached between the two countries sooner than many people think.