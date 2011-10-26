A group of demonstrators rally against the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline outside President Barack Obama's fundraiser at the W Hotel in San Francisco, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

DENVER U.S. President Barack Obama said Wednesday his administration would address concerns about a proposed Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline and no decision on it had been made.

Three environmental groups sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, challenging claims in a State Department report that the controversial pipeline posed little risk to endangered species because spills on the line were unlikely.

Protesters have dogged Obama about the issue in Washington and throughout the country.

During an event with young people in Denver, one activist interrupted Obama's remarks, urging the president to reject the project.

"We're looking at it right now, all right?" Obama replied. "No decision's been made and I know your deep concern about it, so we will address it."

Protesters who held up a banner reading: "Stop the Keystone Pipeline Project" were asked to leave.

