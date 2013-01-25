WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will visit Las Vegas on Tuesday, the first trip of his second term, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The White House has said that Obama, who laid out an ambitious liberal agenda for the next four years in his inauguration speech on Monday, intended to hit the road soon to try to mobilize public support for his priorities, including immigration reform and gun control.

Nevada is a state with a growing Hispanic population as well as a thriving gun culture.

The administration official did not provide immediate details on the Las Vegas trip, such as the issues he plans to tackle or what he will do there.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen)