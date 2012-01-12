FRAMINGHAM, Mass An attorney for President Barack Obama's uncle asked a Massachusetts court on Thursday to suppress evidence from an August traffic stop and the resulting breathalyzer test.

The attorney for Onyango Obama, 67, of Framingham, Massachusetts, also indicated he would try to put a police officer's own driving record under scrutiny at trial.

Defense attorney P. Scott Bratton said he had obtained accident reports for an officer involved in the August 24 traffic stop and would be looking for a possible pattern of bad driving.

Prosecutors have charged Onyango Obama with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield at an intersection and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Onyango Obama, originally from Kenya, is a half-brother of the president's late father. He pleaded not guilty to all the motor vehicle charges on August 25 and was released.

He also was briefly held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late August on suspicion of violating an order issued a number of years ago to return to Kenya. He then was released.

His next scheduled court appearance is March 1 when a judge will hear the motions to suppress evidence from the traffic stop and the breathalyzer test.

(Editing by Daniel Trotta)