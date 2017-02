NEW YORK French President Nicolas Sarkozy assured his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama on Wednesday the euro zone intends to resolve the euro crisis and support Greece, a French presidential source said.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added the two leaders, who met in New York on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly session, also discussed the idea of including the Chinese yuan in the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights (SDRs).

(Reporting by John Irish)