ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Saudi King Salman and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed stability in the oil market, and the king expressed a message of continuity on Saudi energy policy in their talks, a senior Obama administration official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One after Obama departed Saudi Arabia, the official said the two men did not discuss current oil prices.

He said the king suggested Saudi Arabia would continue to play its role within the global energy market and that one should not expect a change in the country's position.

Obama raised the issue of human rights with the king but did not discuss specific cases, the official said.

Obama went to Saudi Arabia to pay his respects after the death of King Abdullah.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Susan Heavey)