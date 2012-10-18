WASHINGTON Washington exclusive Sidwell Friends School, where President Barack Obama's daughters are students, was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious telephone call, the school said.

The private Quaker school evacuated buildings on its Wisconsin Avenue campus in northwest Washington after the call, it said. Obama's daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, are Sidwell students.

"After an investigation by law enforcement, it was determined that no risk was present. Students and employees have now returned to class," the school said in a statement on its website.

Sidwell Friends, which groups students from kindergarten to 12th grade, gave no details about the telephone call. Two law enforcement sources said that all had been cleared at the school.

