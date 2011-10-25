Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama plans to use his executive powers to ease the burden of student loan repayments by allowing loans to be bundled and by accelerating an income-based repayment program, the White House said on Tuesday.
Obama will announce the measures in Denver on Wednesday, as he wraps up a swing through electorally important western states to convince voters he is using the power of his office to bypass congressional Republicans who oppose his jobs plans.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.