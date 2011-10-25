U.S. President Barack Obama walks with San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee upon his arrival in the northern California city October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama plans to use his executive powers to ease the burden of student loan repayments by allowing loans to be bundled and by accelerating an income-based repayment program, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama will announce the measures in Denver on Wednesday, as he wraps up a swing through electorally important western states to convince voters he is using the power of his office to bypass congressional Republicans who oppose his jobs plans.

