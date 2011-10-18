President Barack Obama speaks on the American Jobs Act upon his arrival in Asheville, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Authorities are investigating the theft of a truck that a Virginia television station said held President Barack Obama's teleprompter and other speaking equipment.

WWBT in Richmond said a truck holding a portable sound system, presidential seals and other equipment was stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in Chesterfield, Va., about 100 miles south of Washington.

The vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of another hotel on Monday afternoon, WWBT reported on its website, citing sources. It put the value of the equipment at about $200,000.

The Defense Information Systems Agency, which provides communications support for the president and other officials, said a government vehicle had been stolen and recovered.

"No classified or sensitive information was in the vehicle," it said in an e-mailed statement.

"We take incidents such as this very seriously, and a formal investigation is continuing in coordination with relevant law enforcement agencies."

A DISA spokeswoman declined to give more details. A spokesman for the Henrico County police was not available to comment.

Obama is on a bus tour of North Carolina and Virginia in an effort to get his jobs plan through Congress. He is scheduled to speak in North Chesterfield, Virginia on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson)