NEW YORK U.S. President Barack Obama told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday that U.N. action would not achieve a Palestinian state and the United States would veto any Security Council move to recognize Palestinian statehood, the White House said.

"We would have to oppose any action at the U.N. Security Council including, if necessary, vetoing," Ben Rhodes, the White House national security council spokesman, told reporters after Obama met Abbas in New York.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)