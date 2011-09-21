President Barack Obama meets Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda at the United Nations in New York September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that Japan and the United States need to continue to promote economic growth.

Obama made the comments at the beginning of a meeting with Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting.

"As the two largest economies in the world we have to continue to promote growth that can help put our people to work and improve standards of living," Obama said.

Noda, who took over this month as Japan's sixth premier in five years and is making his diplomatic debut at the United Nations this week, also said the two nations must work on lifting economic growth.

"One worry I have is there is an emerging concern that a once-recovering economy might fall back into recession," he said, speaking through a translator. It was not clear whether Noda was referring to the United States, Japan or the global economy.

Obama frequently names Japan's earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis as one of the factors hurting the U.S. economy.

Earlier this month, Obama and Noda spoke by phone and pledged to work closely to re-energize the global economy and promote "strong, sustainable and balanced growth."

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Bill Trott)