WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are
working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill that would
implement a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the
poor, as well as boost tax credits for older, lower income
people, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
"We think we should be offering more assistance than the
bill currently does," for lower-income people age 50 to 64, Ryan
said of the tax credits for health insurance that are proposed
in the legislation.
Speaking on the "Fox News Sunday" television program, Ryan
also said Republicans are working on changes that would allow
federal block grants to states for Medicaid. Lawmakers plan to
have the healthcare legislation on the House floor this
Thursday, Ryan said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)