LOS ANGELES "Laugh-In" actor Alan Sues, who was known for playing outlandish and effeminate characters on television, has died at age 85, a statement on his website said.

Sues died on Thursday night while watching television at his home in West Hollywood, just outside of Los Angeles, his longtime friend, Michael Gregg Michaud, said on the site.

He had recently been in poor health, according to Michaud.

From 1968 to 1972, Sues was a recurring cast member on the NBC show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" playing an eccentric children's host named Uncle Al the Kiddies' Pal and an effeminate sportscaster called Big Al.

The California native was also known for his role as a clumsy and outrageously flamboyant Peter Pan on peanut butter commercials during the same time he starred in "Laugh-In."

After "Laugh-In," Sues performed on Broadway in the 1970s, as Professor Moriarty in the play "Sherlock Holmes."

Sues is survived by two nieces and a nephew, according to his website.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune)