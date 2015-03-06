Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved options clearinghouse OCC's plan to boost shareholders' equity to $247 million from $25 million at end 2013, OCC said on Friday.
Under the plan, stockholder exchanges have also committed to providing up to $117 million in replenishment capital in the event of unexpected losses, OCC said in a statement.
Chicago-based OCC, formerly known as the Options Clearing Corp, processes trades for all 12 U.S. options exchanges including the CBOE Holdings Inc's (CBOE.O) Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options market.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.