Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it absorbed the impact of low U.S. natural gas prices and cut costs.

Occidental reported a first-quarter net profit of $1.36 billion, or $1.68 per share, compared with $1.56 billion, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.69 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $5.87 billion.

(Corrects first-quarter EPS to $1.68 from $1.69 in paragraph 2.)

