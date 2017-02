Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) posted a 3 percent rise in revenue as the fourth-largest U.S. oil company gained from higher oil and gas prices and increased output.

Revenue rose to $5.96 billion in the second quarter from $5.77 billion a year earlier.

Net profit was almost flat at $1.32 billion, or $1.64 per share.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)