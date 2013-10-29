Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) delivered a larger-than-expected 15 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by a rise in U.S. oil output, cost cutting and higher prices for what it produced.
The fourth-largest U.S. oil company said on Tuesday its realized price for worldwide crude increased 8 percent over last year to $103.95 per barrel, while domestic crude gained 13 percent to $104.30 and domestic gas prices jumped 32 percent.
The company also flagged a 22 percent reduction in its U.S. drilling costs relative to 2012. "We continue to see positive results from our focused drilling program and improved domestic operational efficiencies," Chief Executive Steve Chazen said in a statement.
Overall oil and gas production in the quarter increased only 1,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent (boe) versus last year to 767,000 boe, but domestic production grew by 7,000 boe, the company said.
Third-quarter net profit was $1.58 billion, or $1.96 per share, up from $1.38 billion, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 8 percent to $6.45 billion.
Adjusted profit was $1.97 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.90, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Occidental shares rose 0.7 percent to $98.20 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has already risen more than a quarter in value so far in 2013, lifted by the company's plans to sell off non-core assets.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Monday its 2016 net profit fell 27 percent due to a decline in fees generated by stocks and metals trading on the bourse as it struggled to match stellar volumes seen during 2015's record rally.
BARCELONA Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.