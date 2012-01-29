WASHINGTON Park police used a taser on an Occupy DC protester during an arrest at a park near the White House on Sunday, Park police said.

"He was arrested for disorderly conduct. In the course of the arrest he was tased," Park police spokesman David Schlosser said, adding that he had no additional information on the man who was taken into custody.

The National Park Service has said it will bar Occupy protesters from camping in McPherson Square and Freedom Plaza, two parks near the White House where they have been living since October.

That order, if carried out as promised starting at noon on Monday, could be a blow to one of the highest-profile chapters of the movement, which denounces economic inequality.

(Reporting By JoAnne Allen; Editing by Tim Gaynor)