Unilever spurred into speedy value review by Kraft bid
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG.O) OCRG.NFF, the drilling unit of DryShips Inc (DRYS.O), said a major oil company had awarded a contract for one of its rigs to drill in offshore West Africa.
Ocean Rig, in which DryShips owns a 73.9 percent stake, said the three-year contract has an estimated backlog of $652 million.
Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ocean Rig said it no longer has any rigs available in 2012, with this latest contract for its ultra deepwater drillship "Ocean Rig Olympia.
U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, were slightly down at $16.94 in early trading on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla were down almost 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the electric car maker's first quarterly report following its $2.6 billion acquisition of solar panel installer SolarCity.
SEOUL SK Hynix Inc will consider making a fresh bid for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip business should the Japanese conglomerate offer more of it for sale, the chief executive of the South Korean chipmaker said on Thursday.