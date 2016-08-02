Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
BOSTON Och-Ziff's (OZM.N) Chief Financial Officer, Joel Frank, said on Tuesday that the company is "hopeful" that it can resolve the U.S. government's probe into bribery charges in the "near term."
The company said it is in advanced stages of negotiations but hasn't reached a settlement yet.
The Justice Department has alleged that Och-Ziff paid bribes to African officials in return for investments in its alternative funds.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.