BOSTON Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, beating expectations as the hedge fund company earned more in fees and paid less in taxes.

For the second quarter, the company reported distributable earnings of $77.5 million, or 16 cents a share, excluding costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering. Wall Street analysts looked for 13 cent a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year earlier, the company earned $67.2 million, or 15 cents a share.

It will also pay a 14 cent dividend for the quarter, the same as a year ago.

Profits were fueled by a 24 percent jump in incentive income to $22.9 million, more than Wall Street expected, and by lower income taxes.

Assets under management climbed to a record $36.6 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 12 percent since the start of the year. On August 1, assets stood at $36.7 billion, the company said.

Like all hedge funds, Och-Ziff earns both management and performance fees, so fresh demand for its portfolios from pension funds and high-net worth customers brought in through private bank platforms as well as strong performance underpinned profits.

For the quarter, Och-Ziff also reported GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $116.2 million, or 82 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue climbed to $207.8 million from $178.4 million a year earlier.

The OZ Master Fund, with $22.8 billion in assets at the end of June, gained 6.5 percent in the first half of the year.

As one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund companies, Och-Ziff sticks with a steady and conservative investment style, which has made it a favorite with sovereign wealth funds and large U.S. state pension plans in Florida and Massachusetts.

Even as markets tumbled in May and June amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would end its bond-buying stimulus program, Och-Ziff's funds performed well, Daniel Och, the chief executive said.

The company's stock price closed at $11.49 on Thursday and has climbed 21 percent since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jeffrey Benkoe)