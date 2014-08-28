Thimble, wheelbarrow, boot kicked out of Monopoly board game
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.
BERLIN A German Greens party leader has taken the "ice bucket" charity challenge to a new high, standing next to a marijuana plant while dousing himself with water in a tacit call for the legalization of cannabis.
Cem Oezdemir is one of many public figures and ordinary citizens around the world to take the challenge - pouring a bucket of ice water over one's head to raise funds to fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
But Oezdemir, whose party supports legalizing the drug for adults, acknowledged that the waist-high plant by his side in a video filmed on a Berlin rooftop was indeed a "subtle political statement".
"Yes, it is a cannabis plant," Oezedmir told the Essen-based Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) after speculation about the plant gripped social media.
"In a free society it should be up to each individual person to decide whether they want to consume cannabis and take the associated risks," he told the newspaper.
Possession, cultivation and consumption of cannabis is illegal in Germany although carrying small amounts is tolerated. In July, a court ruled that seriously ill patients could cultivate their own.
(Reporting by Bethan John; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Angus MacSwan)
BEIJING Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.
CAIRO A massive eight-meter statue discovered in the ground water of a Cairo slum this month is likely not a depiction of the revered Pharaoh Ramses II as first believed, Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anani said on Thursday.