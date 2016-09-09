BERLIN A German pensioner crashed into 14 cars in a parking lot and caused an estimated 25,000 euros of damage to 15 vehicles including her own, police in the western town of Dueren said.

The 75-year-old, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries, suddenly accelerated in the parking lot and smashed into the rows of parked cars, police said.

"The parking lot was turned a giant scrapheap by the time the woman's car came to a stop," Dueren police said in a report. "Her car was so badly damaged that it had to be towed away, as was the case with a number of the other cars she ran into."

