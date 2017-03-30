Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
ASUNCION The Odebrecht corruption scandal could threaten public-private partnerships that are needed to build infrastructure throughout Latin America, the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) said on Thursday.
The Brazilian builder admitted to paying hundreds of millions of dollars of bribes in 12 countries, mostly in Latin America, as part of a settlement with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors in December.
"There is no doubt that the Odebrecht case has done an enormous amount of damage to the company and to many governments, but the greatest damage around this scandal is the idea that public-private alliances are bad," IADB President Luis Alberto Moreno told journalists.
Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has said corruption investigations are slowing private investment. The Finance Ministry slashed Peru's growth outlook to 3.8 percent from 4.8 percent in January as what it called the "Odebrecht effect" stalled projects.
Other countries across the region are starting to investigate graft in large infrastructure projects.
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.