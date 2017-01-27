European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
SAO PAULO Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) agreed to buy a controlling stake in environmental services company Cetrel SA for 610 million reais ($194 million) from Odebrecht Utilities SA, Braskem said on Friday in a securities filing.
Odebrecht Utilities is an arm of Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA, which is ensnared in the country's largest-ever corruption scandal.
The deal is subject to approval by Braskem's board.
Cetrel SA operates in the Camaçari petrochemical complex in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia. The company serves several companies in the area, including Braskem, processing industrial waste.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.