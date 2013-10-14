HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
SAO PAULO Banco Bradesco SA's (BBDC4.SA) healthcare unit agreed to take control of Odontoprev SA (ODPV3.SA), Brazil's largest dental benefits provider, amid a recent wave of mergers and acquisitions in the nation's thriving healthcare industry.
Under terms of the plan, which were disclosed in a securities filing on Monday, Bradesco Saúde SA will buy out a 6.5 percent stake from Odontoprev Chief Executive Randal Luiz Zanetti, and consolidate its holdings in the company into a special purpose vehicle. Bradesco Saúde, through its majority stake in the ZNT Emprendimentos SA vehicle, will control Odontoprev.
As part of the plan, Zanetti will be replaced by Mauro Figueiredo, the filing added.
($1 = 2.18 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.