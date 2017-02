BLED, Slovenia The euro zone will remain intact despite the current crisis, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Sunday.

"I believe nobody is going to leave the euro and nobody should leave the euro," Angel Gurria told a news conference during an international forum in Slovenia.

