PARIS Japan should stick to its plan of raising the consumption tax from 2014 or even earlier to demonstrate budget prudence and avert a run-up in borrowing costs, the OECD said, adding that a credible fiscal consolidation plan must be top priority.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development also urged the central bank to maintain the zero rate policy and quantitative easing mainly via asset purchases until inflation returns and reaches the Bank of Japan's target of 1 percent.

Swift fiscal action was needed, as budget deficits projected at about 10 percent of gross domestic product for 2012 and 2013 would further push Japan's debt into uncharted territory, OECD said in its economic outlook released on Tuesday.

The government aims to double the sales tax to 10 percent by October 2015.

"A phase-in of such an increase, which may have to be followed by more, should be enacted swiftly to demonstrate commitment to longer-term fiscal goals," the OECD said.

"Indeed, given the size of the task, and the risks associated with gross public debt above 200 percent of GDP, it would be prudent to start consolidation earlier than foreseen by the government."

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has repeatedly said he was staking his political career on the tax plan, which he aims to pass during the current parliament session that ends in June.

But Noda has yet to secure the backing of the opposition which controls the upper house, and that along with the resistance within his own ranks makes the passage of tax bills far from certain.

The OECD forecast decade-long deflation that has weighed on consumption and business investment would ease, but predicted consumer prices would creep 0.2 percent lower this year and next, even though it saw the world's third-largest economy to grow by about 2 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2013.

The Paris-based think-tank said that while the impact of reconstruction from last year's deadly earthquake and tsunami would wane, a pick-up in world trade and Japan's exports should sustain growth through next year.

It listed possible energy shortages resulting from delays in restarting Japan's nuclear power plants as one of key risks to growth.

A delay in fiscal consolidation was another risk, threatening to drive up long-term interest rates. Uncertainty over the world economy, the yen and commodity prices could also weigh on the export-dependent and resource-poor economy, the OECD said.

