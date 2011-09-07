NEW YORK Office Depot Inc ODP.N said on Wednesday that quarterly sales at North American stores open at least a year were down through August, but gross margin rose.

Overall same-store sales were down 2 percent between the beginning of the quarter on June 26 through August, in part because the office-supply store chain no longer sells entry- level laptops.

But that decision also helped gross margin rise 1 percentage point over the same period compared with a year earlier, the retailer reported.

Office Depot said its operating profit was on track to be up slightly versus the prior year, as it projected in July.

Office Depot reported that quarterly back-to-school sales and gross margin were both up 1.5 percentage point through August compared with the year-earlier period.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)